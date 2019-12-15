Higher Ed: Holding On Tight Is Easier Than Letting Go. Why We Need To Learn How To Do Both Well.

As Dr. Ed Burger prepares to leave Southwestern University to become President and Chief Executive Officer of St. David’s Foundation in Austin, Texas, he and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss the art of letting go, as they wrap up the KUT podcast "Higher Ed."

Ed says "letting go" in the workplace  starts with a pretty straightforward assessment.

"That's a great test. In the middle of working on something, just stop and say right there and then, 'whose job am I doing right now?'" says Ed. "And if it's not your own, you should stop - if you want to embrace the art of letting go."

But Ed acknowledges "letting go" when the emotional stakes are higher presents more of a challenge.

"It is so easy to hold the unpleasant things or the poisonous things that we experience - the negative stimulation around us," says Ed. How we let that go, he continues, is what dictates how joyful a life we can lead.

So how does one go about "letting go?"

Some ideas from Ed:

* Trust other people.

* Share responsibility and accountability with others.

* Exercise mindfulness.

* Embrace different points of view.

*Forgive.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about grappling with letting go. For this final episode of "Higher Ed" we have practiced the art of letting go by ditching the puzzler!

This episode was recorded on Oct. 22, 2019.

Related Content

Higher Ed: Learning From Failure (And Then Letting It Go)

By Dec 8, 2019

In the very first episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton talked about the importance of failure to learning. Has any thinking changed about that concept in the past five years?

Higher Ed: Be Grateful For The Frustration That Can Come With Learning. You'll Learn From That, Too.

By Nov 24, 2019

"Thank you" may not always be the words that come to mind when struggling through a difficult lesson or dealing with a mountain of homework in school. But in this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss the role that gratitude can play in learning and education.

Higher Ed: Really Good At Something In School Or Work? Beware Of The 'Success Trap'

By Nov 17, 2019

Who does not appreciate making high grades in a certain subject or getting glowing performance reviews at work?  In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton explore the lure of the "success trap" and how to avoid it.

Higher Ed: Want An Exciting Life? Ask This Question At Graduation (Or Anytime, Really)

By Nov 10, 2019

Most of us have the best of intentions when we graduate from high school or college to make our way in the world and lead meaningful and productive lives. But the minutiae of everyday life can eat into our plans to exist outside our comfort zone. In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton explore one way to keep those dreams alive.

Higher Ed: The Key To Dissipating Regret? Use It To Spur Action And Change

By Nov 3, 2019

A podcast listener wrote in asking for guidance about how to handle the regret she feels over the choices she made in college.  In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton examine regret and the ways in which it can actually inspire positive change.