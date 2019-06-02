Higher Ed: How Practices For A Healthy Mind Could Promote A Healthy Body, Too

There is more talk in education these days about wellness and more attention to stress, anxiety and other factors that can impede learning. But there is less talk about the ways good learning practices could improve health. In this episode of the KUT podcast "Higher Ed," KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss the role of learning and education in wellness.

There are plenty of other subjects we learn to master, so why not health and wellness?

Ed believe health and wellness information could - and should - be offered at a micro level outside school. A lot of that kind of information is certainly available already. The challenge is to make it accessible and impactful.

"It's gotta be bite-sized. You can't have a full lecture or something," he says. "And it's got to be meaningful and thought-provoking ... it has to get you."

For instance, Ed suggests reinforcing a message delivered by a doctor or health care provider with a short video or other educational element; that model is not unlike lessons from a teacher reinforced by text or other materials.

"One two-minute video is not going to do anything," Ed admits. "But if it kind of is a continuation that keeps moving, maybe it stays in your head a little bit, and we become more mindful and maybe we can change."

It is also time for the solution to last episode's sneaky arithmetic puzzler.

This episode was recorded on April 23, 2019.

