Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In Manhattan Jail

Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier and accused sex offender, died early Saturday morning, a spokesperson for the Office of the Medical Examiner in New York City confirmed to NPR.

Spokesperson Aja Davis said the coroner's office is still investigating the cause of death and would not yet confirm the cause.

Multiple media reports quote unnamed officials who say the financier apparently killed himself.

Epstein, 66, was charged with sex trafficking of minors in July and was being held without bail.

Last month, he was found unconscious in his cell with marks on his neck. Prison officials were investigating as a possible suicide attempt, according to The New York Times.

A trove of previously sealed legal documents released on Friday revealed names of prominent businessmen and politicians who were associated with Epstein over the years, Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown told NPR's Weekend Edition.

Now, Brown said authorities may try to refocus their investigation on the people in Epstein's inner circle, including his longtime confidant Ghislaine Maxwell.

The unsealed documents, among the largest collection to be released in the 13 years since Epstein's case began, offered details of how Epstein trafficked teenage girls as young as 14-years-old, as well as the key role Maxwell had in helping him, the Miami Herald reported.

