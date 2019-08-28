A Look Back At The 20th Anniversary Of The March On Washington

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights from the 20th anniversary commemoration of the March on Washington, a massive gathering near the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, to draw attention to racial inequities. It was on this occasion that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech.

Featured on the program are the Honorable Andrew Young; the late Congressman Mickey Leland; Martin Luther King, III; the Honorable John Lewis; Dr. Maya Angelou and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.