On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a 2005 interview with Dr. Lorraine E. Branham, who was then director of the School of Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.

She went on to become dean and professor of journalism at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Branham died in April at 66.

Branham and her UT Austin colleague Dr. George Sylvie talk about journalism education and the next generation of newsroom leaders.