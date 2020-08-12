Remembering Earl G. Graves, Sr., Founder Of Black Enterprise Magazine

By 55 minutes ago

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Earl G. Graves, Sr.,  founder of Black Enterprise magazine. Graves died on April 6. He was 85.

Founded in 1970, Black Enterprise covered African-American entrepreneurship and provided its readers with business strategies.

In our November 2001 interview, Graves talked about working for the late Robert Kennedy, why he started Black Enterprise magazine, being an author, small businesses in America, and being chairman and CEO of Pepsi-Cola of Washington, D.C.

In Black America
African American
African American Entrepreneurship
Black Enterprise Magazine
Earl G. Graves Sr.

