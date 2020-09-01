Remembering Les Payne, Former Associate Managing Editor At Newsday

By 33 minutes ago

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Leslie ‘Les’ Payne, former associate managing editor at Newsday, co-founder and past president of the National Association of Black Journalists and a Pulitzer Prize winner. Payne died on March 29, 2018. He was 76.

In 1975, he helped establish the National Association of Black Journalists and served as the fourth president of the organization.

Throughout his 38-year career at Newsday, Payne covered issues regarding racial equality, including the forced sterilization of African-American women, the Black Panther Party, criticisms of New York City Mayor Ed Koch, the Tawana Brawley case and racially-biased housing covenants.

In the Fall of 2005, Payne spoke with In Black America. He talked about becoming a journalist and author, why he helped form the National Association of Black Journalists, winning a Pulitzer Prize and why people of color are important in our newsrooms.

Tags: 
In Black America
African American
Journalism
Newsday
National Association of Black Journalists
Pulitzer Prize

Related Content

Is Racism A Public Health Problem?

By Aug 25, 2020

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Rebecca S. Etz, an associate professor of family medicine and population health at Virginia Commonwealth University and co-director of the Larry A. Green Center; and Christine Bechtel, a patient advocate and co-founder of X4 Health

The National Museum Of African American Music And Black Music Month With Dyana Williams

By Aug 18, 2020

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dyana Williams, a member of the board of directors for the National Museum of African American Music and co-originator and co-founder of Black Music Month.

This past June we celebrated the 41st anniversary of African American Music Appreciation Month. 

Remembering Earl G. Graves, Sr., Founder Of Black Enterprise Magazine

By Aug 12, 2020

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Earl G. Graves, Sr.,  founder of Black Enterprise magazine. Graves died on April 6. He was 85.

Founded in 1970, Black Enterprise covered African-American entrepreneurship and provided its readers with business strategies.

'The Golden 13: How Black Men Won The Right To Wear Navy Gold' With Dan C. Goldberg

By Aug 4, 2020

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dan C. Goldberg, a health care reporter with Politico and author of The Golden 13: How Black Men Won The Right To Wear Navy Gold

Through oral histories and original interviews with surviving family members, Goldberg brings to life 13 forgotten heroes. He reveals the opposition these men faced: the racist pseudo-science, the regular condescension, the repeated epithets, the verbal abuse and even violence.