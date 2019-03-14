Sociologist Derrick Brooms On Assisting Black Men Through College

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Derrick R. Brooms, assistant professor of sociology and Africana studies at the University of Cincinnati, and author of Being Black, Being Male on Campus: Understanding and Confronting Black Male Collegiate Experiences.

His recent study concludes that black male initiative programs enhance their sense of belonging and success in college.

Brooms talks about his experiences as a college student, growing up in Chicago, why he conducted this study, and why black male initative programs work.