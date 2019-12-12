Some Farmers Are Taking Advantage Of A Visa Program For Specialized Workers

By Terri Langford 3 minutes ago
  • Some farmers are taking advantage of a skilled-workers visa program and hiring Mexican veterinarians to clean barn stalls and milk cows. They say that's because it's hard to find people to do low-wage work.
    Some farmers are taking advantage of a skilled-workers visa program and hiring Mexican veterinarians to clean barn stalls and milk cows. They say that's because it's hard to find people to do low-wage work.
    AgriLife Today/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

In the 1990s, the North American Free Trade Agreement was created to better align the economies of the U.S., Canada and Mexico. One small part of it was a special work visa program that allowed American employers to more easily hire skilled foreign workers in certain fields, including in agriculture. But some employers took advantage of the program.

María Pérez is an investigative reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and discovered that U.S. farmers have been hiring Mexican veterinarians to do low-paying jobs like cleaning barns and milking cows.

Pérez says this is happening because farmers are having a hard time finding low-wage workers.

“What some farms are doing is classifying these workers, these engineers and veterinarians that are coming from Mexico, as animal scientists so that they can bring them with that visa,” Pérez says. “But then, once they arrive here, the jobs that they perform … don't require a college degree.”

The program known as the nonimmigrant NAFTA Professional visa requires foreign workers to have a college degree. But farmers have been luring veterinarians and others by promising them the opportunity to come to the U.S. to do specialized work.

“Most of them were told that they were coming here to work as animal scientists, to oversee nutrition programs, health care of the animals,” Pérez says. “But that did not happen because once they came here, they found that the job was very different from what they were promised.”

Pérez says the Department of Homeland Security has regulations against this type of visa fraud, but it’s unclear how often it enforces the rules.

Written by Antonio Cueto.

Tags: 
Labor
Farmers
NAFTA
Mexico
Foreign Workers

Related Content

Some Farmers Are Going All In On Hemp. But Could It Be The Next Emu?

By Michael Marks Nov 26, 2019
AgriLife Today/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

Not every crop could compel farmers to pay $50 to spend a chilly weekday in a drab conference room in Wichita Falls. But hemp is not every crop.

 

U.S. And Mexico Reach Trade Deal; Trump Wants To Drop NAFTA Name

By Aug 27, 2018

Updated at 5:40 p.m. ET

The United States and Mexico have reached an "understanding" on several critical trade issues following bilateral talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. They will now likely re-engage with Canada to reach a final deal on NAFTA, a primary goal of the Trump administration.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, President Trump said he wanted to change the NAFTA name to the U.S. Mexico Free Trade Agreement. He also reframed the negotiations as two bilateral trade deals.

Restaurants Struggle To Fill Openings In Austin's Tight Labor Market

By Feb 19, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin is enjoying a robust economy. The city boasts monthly job numbers that are at or near what economists consider full employment; that is, almost everyone who can work is working. But the tighter job market is putting the squeeze on restaurants.