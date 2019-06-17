Suspect In Custody After Shooting In Downtown Dallas

A bomb squad has conducted a controlled explosion of the vehicle associated with a person who was shot while exchanging gunfire with federal officers outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas. The shooter was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police. They said no one else was injured.



According to WFAA, witnesses heard several shots in the parking lot outside the building. They reported seeing the suspected shooter crouched behind vehicles.



BREAKING: Video shows suspect after shots fired near federal building in downtown Dallas. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/Wz1wymGJVM— Gillian Hughes (@GillianNHughes) June 17, 2019

The Dallas Morning News reported that a staff photographer was a witness to the shooting. Photographer Tom Fox said he saw the shooter open fire outside the federal building. The window panes in the revolving door at the Commerce Street entrance were broken. It is unclear if the door was shot by the shooter or law enforcement, according to the News.



Explosives robot at the scene near the suspect's vehicle. LIVE: https://t.co/owgODTZ3p1— NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) June 17, 2019

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

