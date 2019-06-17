Suspect In Custody After Shooting In Downtown Dallas

By KERA News 59 minutes ago
  • Streets in downtown Dallas were shut down following am active shooter situation at the federal courthouse.
    Syeda Hasan / KERA News
A bomb squad has conducted a controlled explosion of the vehicle associated with a person who was shot while exchanging gunfire with federal officers outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas. The shooter was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police. They said no one else was injured.

According to WFAA, witnesses heard several shots in the parking lot outside the building. They reported seeing the suspected shooter crouched behind vehicles.

The Dallas Morning News reported that a staff photographer was a witness to the shooting. Photographer Tom Fox said he saw the shooter open fire outside the federal building. The window panes in the revolving door at the Commerce Street entrance were broken. It is unclear if the door was shot by the shooter or law enforcement, according to the News.

