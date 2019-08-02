Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe Will Not Become Director Of National Intelligence

U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Heath, has withdrawn his name for consideration for director of national intelligence.
U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Heath Republican, will remain in Congress instead of replacing Dan Coats as director of national intelligence, President Donald Trump tweeted Friday.

“Our great Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe is being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media,” Trump wrote. “Rather than going through months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people ...

“... John has therefore decided to stay in Congress where he has done such an outstanding job representing the people of Texas, and our Country. I will be announcing my nomination for DNI shortly.”

From The Texas Tribune

