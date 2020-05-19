Tips On Living Your Dreams With Selena Sage

By 3 minutes ago

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents an encore conversation with Selena Sage, publisher, inspirational speaker and author of Get Free: 7 Simple Steps to Free Your Mind & Live Your Dreams.

Born and raised in Austin, Sage graduated from the LBJ Science Academy (now LASA), and then went on to graduate from Northwestern University's Honors Program of Engineering and Management, with degrees in industrial engineering and business.

Sage talks about growing up in Austin, becoming an author and publisher, leaving corporate America and living her life's dream.

