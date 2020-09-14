Universities Are Partnering With Student Influencers To Boost Their Own Brands

By & Caroline Covington 7 minutes ago
  • Jason Howie/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

Certain skills can give students an edge when it comes to getting noticed by a university. Often, those skills are related to sports or academic achievement. But now, another skill is helping some students get noticed – and rewarded: social media influencing.

Colleges are partnering with students who have large social media followings to boost the colleges’ own brand awareness. Students are compensated, often with merchandise or university “experiences.” And University of Louisville strategic communication expert Karen Freberg told Texas Standard that universities need influencers to help their brands stand out online.

“What we are seeing is more universities kind of realizing, Oh, the traditional channels of communication that we have been using may not necessarily be effective,” Freberg said.

Student influencers are attractive because they attend the university themselves. But they’re also skilled at gaining attention and followers online.

“They are already in the mindset of building a community,” Freberg said. “But it also is another way for them to be evaluated on how successful they are in terms of using social media strategically to perhaps get a job, an internship.”

And rather than financial compensation, Freberg said these students trade in merchandise, or swag, and campus experiences like exclusive tickets to football games. These are all things the influencer can then share with their followers.

“If they’re able to get a really good experience firsthand because they’re an influencer, and share that with the community, that is more valuable to them than basically getting a paycheck,” Freberg said.

But there are ethical considerations. Freberg said universities have to be careful who they partner with because an influencer could be fake, or their following might not be as strong as it appears online. Influencers also need to be transparent about their relationship with the university. If not, they could violate Federal Trade Commission rules.

“The worst thing a university could do is partnering with an influencer that, one, is either fake, or gets themselves into a crisis,” Freberg said.

She said universities will have to carefully evaluate which influencers are trustworthy as well as persuasive.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Social Media
Higher Education
Communications

Related Content

How State Officials Are Trying To Use TikTok To Stop The Spread Of COVID-19

By Michael Marks Aug 20, 2020
person with laptop
PixFuel

From The Texas Tribune:

Texas State Health Services is spending over $6 million to partner with social media influencers and enhance awareness of COVID-19. 

An Information Battle Looms If A COVID-19 Vaccine Is Approved

By Caroline Covington Jul 6, 2020
Julia Reihs / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

From Texas Standard:

Aubrey Matson, a 19-year-old college student, doesn't consider herself "anti-vaccine." But the pandemic hasn’t made her 100% in favor of them, either. She’s concerned that a fast-tracked COVID-19 vaccine could be dangerous.

Tired Of Racism In Academia, This UT PhD Student Created #BlackInTheIvory

By Jun 15, 2020
Courtesy Joy Melody Woods

From Texas Standard:

Nationwide protests over police violence have spurred conversations about systemic racism in institutions beyond law enforcement.

University of Texas at Austin Ph.D. student Joy Melody Woods recently began sharing her experiences of racism in academia using #BlackInTheIvory on Twitter. Her comments resonated with many others who have since used the hashtag to describe their own experiences of being black in higher education.