Reports and Documents
View the KUT public files and our FCC profile online, including our broadcast station licenses and authorizations, ownership, construction, contour maps, and Equal Employment Opportunity reports.
KUT Public Media follows the Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Program Policy Statement of The University of Texas. For more information, see the University of Texas Policy Statement.
Audited Financial Statements
2023-2024 Audited Financial Statement
2022-2023 Audited Financial Statement
2021-2022 Audited Financial Statement
2020-2021 Audited Financial Statement
2019-2020 Audited Financial Statement
2018-2019 Audited Financial Statement
2017-2018 Audited Financial Statement
2016-2017 Audited Financial Statement
2015-2016 Audited Financial Statement
2014-2015 Audited Financial Statement
2013-2014 Audited Financial Statement
2012-2013 Audited Financial Statement
CPB Annual Financial Reports
2024 CPB Annual Financial Report
2023 CPB Annual Financial Report
2022 CPB Annual Financial Report
2021 CPB Annual Financial Report
2020 CPB Annual Financial Report
2019 CPB Annual Financial Report
2018 CBP Annual Financial Report
2017 CPB Annual Financial Report
2016 CPB Annual Financial Report
2015 CPB Annual Financial Report
2014 CPB Annual Financial Report
2013 CPB Annual Financial Report
Local Content and Service Reports
2024 Local Content and Service Report
2023 Local Content and Service Report
2022 Local Content and Service Report
2021 Local Content and Service Report
2020 Local Content and Service Report
Community Representation Statement