After Chávez: His 'Revolution' Is Likely To Continue

Venezuelan Vice President Nicolás Maduro "controls the purse strings" and his opponents have been looking weak, NPR's Juan Forero said earlier today on Morning Edition.

So despite Tuesday's death of the controversial and charismatic President Hugo Chávez, it's likely there will be at least "six more years of what Chavez has called a revolution," Juan said, after Venezuelans go to the polls. That vote could come within the next 30 days — if the Latin American nation's leaders in what's been called an "authoritarian democracy" follow the rules set down in the country's constitution.

There are, of course, morning-after stories about the death of Chávez, what it means and reaction to it, on many websites. Here's a sampling of headlines and links:

Our friends at WLRN will continue to follow the news.

