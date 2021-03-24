Studio Booking Info and Requests

The KUT public media studios are available for recorded and live interviews. (Due to COVID restrictions, bookings are presently limited.) This service is open to public radio partners, educational institutions, podcast production companies, as well as independent producers. We charge a competitive hourly rate, provide engineering and use the same professional equipment we use to produce our news and music programming.



Rates

$150/hour for recordings, tape syncs and IP-connected 2-ways (billable in half-hour increments)

+$50 for ISDN use, plus $5/min if we originate the ISDN connection



We do charge the same rate for interviews involving University of Texas professors and representatives. This type of reservation must be booked by your organization, not the UT interviewee.



Studio information

- Comrex, Tieline and Telos IP-codecs are available for remote connections

- Telos Zephyr ISDN available at additional cost

- Zoom, Skype, FaceTime and phone calls can all be recorded

- Spoken word recordings for podcasts, audio books, etc.

- WAV recordings on Adobe Audition

- Digital audio-over-IP LiveWire network with Axia Fusion consoles

- Rode Broadcaster mics are our standard, but other mics available upon request

- Current COVID limitation of two guests in the same studio; ask if your needs are greater



Please submit your request or questions through this form. Thank you.