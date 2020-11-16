2015 Legislative Session

-
While the presidential election is getting a lot of headlines, that’s not until next year. But one of the seven amendments to the state constitution on…
-
From the Texas Tribune:Minors seeking to obtain abortions without parental consent would face more restrictions under a bill that received preliminary…
-
Fourteen-year-old Karyme* has missed 14 days of eighth grade this school year. Her school, part of the Manor Independent School District, has taken her…
-
In a somewhat surprising move, the state House Public Education committee Chair announced Wednesday that the house will try to tackle the state’s school…
-
For the 61 percent of economically disadvantaged students who attend Austin Public Schools, private school tuition might seem impossible for their…
-
With vaccines in the news the past couple months, you might have got to wondering about your own.Remember that card with a record of all of your shots on…
-
Texas Senator Eddie Lucio (D-Brownsville) wants to allow school districts to put video cameras in special education classrooms in public schools and…
-
Two members of the Texas House have filed a bipartisan bill that would help school districts fund full day pre-kindergarten programs as long as they…
-
Agenda Texas is KUT's weekly report on the Texas Legislative session. Each week we'll take a deeper look into the policies being considered and explain…
-
A bill filed Friday in the Texas Senate would lead to revoking the license of any nursing home with three or more violations. State Sen. Charles…