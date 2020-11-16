-
The stay-at-home order that’s kept Austinites spending most of their time at home for the last couple weeks has also increased demand on the “essential”…
Texas’ “beer-to-go” law went into effect today, allowing the purchase of beer direct from breweries and taprooms.State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez of Austin…
Texans would be able to take home beer directly from local breweries if a bipartisan bill before the Texas Legislature becomes law. Small brewers have…
A group of Texas craft brewery owners are suing to overturn a state law that affects their distribution rights. Until a few years ago, beer distributors…
Think you know what craft beer is? Since the last time you checked, the meaning has probably changed. Increasingly, the industry is making exceptions to the definition to accommodate big breweries.