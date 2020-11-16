-
From Texas Standard:Around the end of March, Chris Swenson thought he had a problem with his website.Swenson is the head of Swenson ranches, a cattle…
From Texas Standard:The traditional farm-to-table path for food has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many people staying home and out of…
From Texas Standard:There are lots of terms to describe the market meltdown we've seen over the past month or so: a crash, a dip, a prelude to recession.…
Presidio County is one of 22 in the state that still abides by open-range laws that allow cattle to roam, more or less, where they want. That means it’s…
From Texas Standard:Ranchers and cattlemen have some beef with U.S. meatpackers. They claim the meatpackers are purposefully driving down the price the…
From Texas Standard:Raising cattle anywhere is hard, but it’s especially hard in the Rio Grande Valley. And that’s thanks to fever ticks. They can spread…
From Texas Standard.More than 40 percent of Texas is in some stage of drought right now, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Some…
From Texas Standard.In 1941, Texas folklorist J. Frank Dobie published The Longhorns, the definitive book on the quintessential Lone Star State livestock.…
From Texas Standard:It wasn’t just people who were affected by Hurricane Harvey. Cattle throughout south Texas were also put in harm’s way. But even…
From Texas Standard:Texas’ Rio Grande Valley is home to over 200,000 food-producing animals. But it’s facing a critical veterinarian shortage. That could…