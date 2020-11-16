Community Health

-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents an encore discussion with Dr. Albert D. Chester, owner of New Town…
-
Texas has a thing about being number one. But when it comes to the state of Texans' health, it ranks below the middle of the pack, and it's falling. The…
-
From Texas Standard.The most wonderful time of the year is gone, and it’s been replaced by what some might say is one of the worst times of the year – flu…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Foyekemi Ikyaator, an emergency room physician and medical director…