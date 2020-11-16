Confederate Symbols

-
Kyle City Council voted Tuesday to scrap plans to rename a 2-mile stretch of road that lies west of I-35 "Fajita Drive."The name was meant to replace the…
Lee esta historia en español. The City of Kyle is reconsidering its decision to change the name of Rebel Drive to Fajita Drive.Council members unanimously…
More than 60 monuments that celebrate the Confederacy and its military men have come down in cities all across America. But more than 1,700 remain, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Lee esta historia en español. Austin will re-examine – and could ultimately change – the names of its streets, buildings, parks and creeks that venerate…
What started Friday as a public State Preservation Board hearing on where to place a controversial Confederate plaque that was recently removed from the…
A plaque honoring the Confederate States of America in the Texas Capitol will be taken down after a vote from the Texas State Preservation Board.In a…
The Austin Independent School District's Board of Trustees voted Monday to rename Fulmore Middle School after a longtime social studies teacher, Sarah…
The Austin Independent School District's Board of Trustees voted Monday night to rename the Allan Center, named for Confederate Army officer John T.…
Who can remove a controversial plaque honoring the Confederacy in the Texas Capitol building? Attorney General Ken Paxton answered that question in an…
The Austin Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will vote next Monday on what to re-name four schools currently named after members of the…