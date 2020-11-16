-
A chain of crisis pregnancy centers is shifting its strategy to focus on preventing unwanted pregnancies in the first place by offering contraception…
For more than a year now, health officials have been trying to improve access to long-acting reversible contraceptives, such as IUDs, for women who want…
Women lit up social media with warnings that birth control may become harder to get under a Trump administration. Gynecologists and Planned Parenthood centers say they're getting more calls.
Believe it or not, Mexico's family planning policies are more progressive than the United States' in one pretty big way.According to a new study from the…
Texas has one of the highest rates of teen pregnancy in the country. Until recently, teenage girls had a hard time getting access to affordable…
The Texas Women’s Health Program has been a little rocky for the past few years. Ever since the state kicked out providers like Planned Parenthood, the…
Last legislative session, House Bill 2 proved to be a landmark moment for the abortion debate in Texas. It further politicized the issue both sides of the…
The recent Supreme Court ruling gives employers more latitude in refusing to pay for certain kinds of birth control for employees. But most companies won't go that route, analysts predict.
The case, Burwell vs. Hobby Lobby, is perhaps the most important decision of the term. It centers on the Affordable Care Act's guarantee of no-cost prescription contraception.
The craft store chain's conservative Christian owners object to the Affordable Care Act mandate to include coverage for birth control in company health insurance plans.