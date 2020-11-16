-
From Texas Standard:Nasdaq, the financial trading platform, is facing a tax hike in New Jersey where its data centers are based. And that’s forcing Nasdaq…
Demolition of the former Affiliated Computer Services building dubbed the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" began Monday, drawing in dozens of Dallasites who…
Top Texas Republicans have directed the state’s child welfare agency to investigate whether a mother who supports her 7-year-old child’s gender transition…
From Texas Standard:Earlier this summer, law enforcement leaders in Dallas said homicide rates were the highest the city has seen in a decade. They’re…
"He said the conditions were horrible, inhumane. And he was about to sign a deportation order ... even though he was born here," Francisco Galicia's lawyer told NPR.
Authorities have identified 29-year-old Kiersten Symone Smith as the woman who was killed after a crane fell on a Dallas apartment building amid severe...
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to send officers to Dallas to help the city's police respond…
In 1980, writer David Dillon posed the question in a commentary published in Dallas magazine: "Why is Dallas architecture so bad?"At the time, Dallas was…
From Texas Standard:Nine Texas freshmen were sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives last week. It was a celebration for all, especially Democrats…
From Texas Standard:One question Amazon's Alexa won't be able to answer – at least not yet – is where Amazon will build its next headquarters.It's been a…