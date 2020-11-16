-
Texas led the U.S. in the number of executions in 2019, carrying out nine of the 22 that occurred nationwide. A new report reveals Texas is more on par…
Sentencing a person to die is the ultimate punishment. There is no coming back from the permanence of the death penalty.In the U.S., the death penalty is…
Executions had been set to resume next month after a 16-year pause. A federal judge halted the sentences as inmates challenge the government's lethal injection protocol.
In his five years as Texas' governor, Republican Greg Abbott has overseen the execution of nearly 50 prisoners while only once sparing a condemned man's…
As Rodney Reed's execution date fast approaches, more than 70 people packed into a community center in Bastrop on Saturday to apply pressure on state…
For decades, a staunch claim of innocence and doubts over forensic science engulfed the death penalty case of Larry Swearingen. On Wednesday, he was…
It’s been more than two decades since an infamous hate crime in East Texas, where three white men were convicted of chaining a black man to the back of a…
In two weeks, two Texas executions have been stopped by the courts.On Monday, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals halted the Thursday execution of Mark…
From Texas Standard:On Tuesday, a new Texas Department of Criminal Justice policy went into effect, banning any religious adviser from being in the…
The state of Texas has banned all prison chaplains from its execution chamber, days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state was violating an…