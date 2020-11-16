-
The Austin Municipal Court is hosting one last driver’s license recovery clinic Friday to help residents who have lost their licenses for failure to pay…
-
Texas’ largest law enforcement agency is moving away from arresting people for low-level marijuana offenses. It’s the latest development in the chaos that…
-
Visitors to the Texas State Capitol complex will notice a new mounted patrol unit of the Texas Department of Public Safety. On Tuesday, people were…
-
UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public safety has arrested the man responsible for breaking into a DPS license office last night.DPS spokesman Tom Vinger…
-
Outraged members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus left a reception at the Governor’s Mansion this week after facing what they described as…
-
There are some 20,000 untested rape kits sitting on evidence shelves in police departments across Texas, the state Department of Public Safety…
-
Texas lawmakers will return to Austin Jan. 8 for the 2013 Legislative Session.Officials with the Department of Public Safety hope lawmakers will approve…