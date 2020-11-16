-
From Texas Standard:The coronavirus pandemic has become a catalyst for the rapid expulsion of people crossing into the United States illegally at the…
-
From Texas Standard:Up until now, the story of family separation has been the story of immigrant parents who are apprehended at the U.S. border and…
-
There are still many unknowns about the fate of children separated from their families at the border. But in a recent investigation by the Associated…
-
The Trump administration said today it plans to phase out the Obama-era program that protects from deportation people who were brought to the United…
-
From Texas Standard:The first few days of the school year are an anxious time for most kids. But there’s a group whose levels of stress and anxiety are so…
-
Immigration advocates are mobilizing following reports of a number of arrests by Immigration and Customs enforcement agents in Austin over the past 24…
-
Immigration activists and attorneys in Travis County are bracing for the possibility of deportation raids by federal officials in the coming days.
-
A new law that took effect on September 1st may make it easier for foreign-born criminal offenders in Texas to meet parole eligibility requirements, if…