Trump's former attorney reportedly claims Trump knew in advance of the 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and other campaign officials and Russians peddling dirt on Hillary Clinton.
The Senate Judiciary Committee released more than 2,500 pages of documents on Wednesday related to its investigation about a meeting in 2016 between top…
President Trump's eldest son acknowledges that he exchanged direct messages via Twitter with WikiLeaks before and after the release of hacked emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.