-
Over the last month, thousands of people have rallied in Austin and across the country to protest the Trump administration’s so-called zero-tolerance…
-
The first graduating class at the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders receives their diplomas this Saturday.Among the graduates is 17-year-old Ana…
-
A UT student organization held a ceremony today for undocumented students who will graduate with their peers this weekend.Last year, undocumented students…
-
The program grants permanent visas to some immigrants earning advanced degrees. But the sticking point for Democrats opposing the bill is that it also ditches a lottery program that hands out 55,000 visas.
-
It's been more than a month since the government began accepting requests for its Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a new policy for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children. It means that for two years they can avoid deportation and get a work permit.
-
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Benita Veliz, a 27-year-old San Antonio woman whose parents brought her into the country on a short-term tourist visa nearly two decades…
-
Program To Help Young Undocumented Immigrants BeginsAn Obama administration executive order takes effect today that provides some protection from…
-
A Bloomberg News poll found 64 percent of voters agreeing with Obama's decision to order a stop, for now, to deportation efforts against young immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally as children.
-
Both sides say President Obama's decision to stop deporting young, otherwise law-abiding illegal immigrants could have an affect on the general election. Republican Mitt Romney called it a weak "short-term" approach to a big problem, but did not say he'd reverse the directive if elected.
-
As college-bound high school seniors graduate this month, many of them will have to worry about how they’re going to pay for their education.But for one…