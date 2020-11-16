-
A federal judge in Austin has blocked Texas' so-called fetal burial law.U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra voided the law, which the Texas Legislature…
State and reproductive rights attorneys are going head to head again in federal court on Monday to argue whether Texas should require health providers to…
Texas’ second attempt to require health providers to bury or cremate fetal remains has been temporarily thwarted by a federal judge.In his Monday…
Texas health officials held a public hearing today about a rule requiring health care facilities to bury or cremate fetal remains from abortions and…
Texas lawmakers are close to passing yet another abortion bill, roughly a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state's last major abortion…
A federal judge has extended his injunction against the Texas fetal burial rule. Judge Sam Sparks of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of…
From The Texas Tribune: As he considers a final ruling on the state's fetal remains burial rule, U.S. District Court Judge Sam Sparks is delaying the…
Texas abortion providers are facing off against state officials in court today.In hearings today and Wednesday, providers will ask a federal judge to…
A federal judge has temporarily halted the Texas fetal burial rule from going into effect on Dec. 19.Judge Sam Sparks of the U.S. District Court for the…
Abortion providers are hoping to stop a new rule that would require health care facilities to cremate or bury fetal remains from miscarriages and…