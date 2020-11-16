-
Could Herman Cain's one percent of the South Carolina vote be thanks to a late-breaking endorsement by Comedy Central comedian Stephen Colbert?
When businessman Herman Cain left the Republican presidential race, he said he would endorse one of his former rivals. One likely recipient of that endorsement: Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. The two share a long record of mutual admiration.
Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain has suspended his bid for the White House.NPR quotes the Associated Press as saying Cain was leaving the race,…
Whether Herman Cain is leaning towards staying in or leaving the contest for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, Iowa voters are trying to help him reach a decision by abandoning him. A new Des Moines Register poll found Cain falling to the eight percent support from 23 percent in October.
There's been a slew of Republican debates in recent weeks — but how much are we learning from them as voters? The New Republic's Isaac Chotiner explains why we should be paying closer attention.
When the Republican presidential candidates meet Wednesday evening in Michigan for their ninth debate (it feels like there've been many more than that) the main topic up for discussion is supposed to be the economy. But is there anyone who expects that the travails of Herman Cain won't be a subtopic?
Ever since allegations against GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain surfaced, speculation has raged about whether opposition research was involved. Political veterans talk about the art of digging up information on candidates — and whether it may have had a role in the Cain story.
Noteworthy in Cain's charges against the Perry campaign is his attempt at a King Lear defense, that he is "a man more sinn'd against than sinning. "The implication is that Cain apparently believes a few things about politics that aren't necessarily so. One, that it would be against the rules of how political campaigns are conducted for one campaign to leak negative information about a rival.
A spokesman for Texas Gov. Rick Perry raised the idea that he might not compete in all of the upcoming Republican face-offs. Weak debate performances have put a dent in his polling — and his fundraising.