Houston Police Department

-
From Texas Standard:The recent death of a Houston police officer reignited an aspect of the gun control debate that intersects with domestic violence.Sgt.…
-
Prosecutors on Friday said they plan to dismiss 27 pending court cases linked to two former Houston police officers who are being investigated following a…
-
"I'm very confident that we're going to have criminal charges on one or more police officers" from a raid that left two suspects dead, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.
-
Police were serving a search warrant on a house where residents were suspected of selling heroin. Two suspects were found dead after a gun fight. No heroin was found.