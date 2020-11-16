immigration reform

-
From Texas Standard:In recent years, migrating to the United States has become harder. The Trump administration has added restrictions to all visa…
From Texas Standard:Our attention turns once again to the Texas side of the Rio Grande where President Donald Trump has doubled down on his plan build a…
From Texas Standard.On Monday, the Department of Justice announced an important policy change – one that will affect the qualifications for claiming…
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not start accepting applications Wednesday for a program designed to shield more than four million immigrants…
Texas Gov. Rick Perry is ordering all state agencies under control of the governor's office to use E-Verify to check the residency status of employees and…
When mayors from across the U.S. gathered in Austin last month for the National League of Cities annual convention, a group of them took time during the…
Many kids and teenagers leave Central America to avoid climbing levels of gang violence, extortion and drug trafficking. Sometimes, it's to find their families.
Because of a 2008 law, thousands of children crossing into Texas illegally are not turned back right away. That’s because they must get an immigration…
The U.S. is returning unaccompanied minors to their home countries. But life in Guatemala, where many of them are from, is so hard, they say they'll keep trying until they succeed.
Many of the thousands of children from Central America crossing the Texas-Mexico border are eventually subject to deportation, but it could take years…