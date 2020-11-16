-
Manchaca Road is no more.A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block the City of Austin from changing the name of the South Austin road to honor…
A lawsuit challenging the City of Austin's decision to rename Manchaca Road will go to trial. The suit, brought by the group Leave Manchaca Alone, alleges…
A Travis County district judge has paused the city's attempt to change Manchaca Road to Menchaca – again.Business owners from a group called Leave…
Manchaca Road is still Manchaca – for now.A Travis County judge has temporarily blocked Austin from changing the name of the 8-mile South Austin road from…
A group of property owners and businesses along what's (for now) Manchaca Road is challenging the city's move to change the South Austin road's name…
Whether you end up pronouncing it differently or not, the road formerly known as Manchaca has a new name: Menchaca. The Austin City Council overwhelmingly…
City Council members voted today to rename the South Austin road some believe was named for José Antonio Menchaca to reflect the correct spelling of his…