-
More than 20 advocacy groups are asking Texas officials to reconsider proposed staffing cuts that could create delays for vulnerable populations seeking…
-
Read this story in English.Es probable que casi un millón de tejanos de bajos ingresos se inscriban en Medicaid si el estado expande el programa bajo la…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Almost a million low-income Texans would likely enroll in Medicaid if the state were to expand the program under the…
-
Unlike the last time there was a nationwide recession, folks who lose their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic – and the health insurance that comes…
-
From Texas Standard:Just as it was in 2016, health care is an important issue for voters as they prepare to cast ballots in primaries and in November's…
-
From Texas Standard:Getting adequate health care in rural Texas can be a challenge. It might become even harder after the Trump administration's proposed…
-
Texas health officials are evaluating whether to accept a block grant from the Trump administration to expand the state's Medicaid program to more…
-
A group of about 20 people gathered in Southeast Austin on a chilly Saturday morning to knock on doors in nearby neighborhoods. The #SickOfItTX event was…
-
More than 5 million Texans didn’t have health insurance in 2018, according to figures released today from the U.S. Census Bureau. The year before, about…
-
Among the hundreds of new laws that took effect in Texas on Sunday, several are related to health. Here are a handful that took the legislative…