Medical Bills

From Texas Standard:Johns Hopkins University researchers recently analyzed hospital fees nationwide and found that Texas had the country’s highest health…
A service called neuromonitoring can cut the risk of nerve damage during delicate surgery. But some patients are receiving large bills they didn't expect.
In a White House meeting with patients and doctors, President Trump directed his health secretary, Alex Azar, and labor secretary, Alex Acosta, to work on a solution for unexpected bills.