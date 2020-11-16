Nobel Prize

-
James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo were cited for their work in harnessing the immune system to arrest the development of cancer.
The prolific musician is the first American to win the prize for lifetime literary achievement in 23 years. While Dylan long enjoyed favor as an outside shot for the award, few expected him to win.
The Nobel committee said Jean Tirole has helped to reshape regulators' policies with his idea that the same rules have different effects — good and bad — in different industries.
The activist who was shot by Taliban militants for promoting education for girls shares the prize with Kailash Satyarthi, an Indian campaigner against the exploitation of children.