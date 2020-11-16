-
Roberts, who joined the fledgling network in 1978, was a seasoned Washington insider who developed a distinctive voice as a reporter and commentator for both NPR and ABC News.
NPR has placed its head of news, Michael Oreskes, on leave following allegations of sexual harassment two decades ago, when he worked at The New York Times.
AUSTIN, Texas – Nov. 16, 2015 – KUT News journalists Mose Buchele and Ben Philpott have been selected to participate in NPR’s Collaborative Coverage…
From Texas Standard.The U.S. Supreme Court just wrapped up a momentous term. Last month alone brought decisions on upholding the Texas ban on confederate…
NPR won't announce the winner of its Tiny Desk Concert Contest until Feb. 12, but the submissions are all in. Unsurprisingly, there are a good number of…
What newsroom changes are being made at NPR?On May 20, NPR announced changes in the newsroom to ensure the organization remains a leader in a dynamic and…
NPR recently announced it will cut 28 newsroom positions and end production of "Tell Me More" this summer. This is part of the network's plan to reduce…
Jarl Mohn currently serves on the boards of several organizations, including Scripps Networks Interactive and Southern California Public Radio. He will be NPR's fourth leader since the start of 2009.
You know Frank Tavares. You just don't know that you know Frank Tavares.For over 30 years, Tavares has been the authoritative but friendly voice of those…
The folks at the Institution Theater often stage shows based on existing pop culture franchises (they've done Firefly: The Musical, live episodes of South…