Texas Senator Ted Cruz took the stage last night in Iowa as the frontrunner – the highest polling candidate in attendance, because Donald Trump refused to…
Amid all the talk of the economy and the Middle East, topics such as climate change, gay rights, campaign finance and the Supreme Court were completely ignored during the three presidential debates.
The final presidential debate left many viewers scratching their heads. It's not that the candidates invoked unimportant issues. It's not that the two held so elevated a conversation mere mortals could not understand. It's that they were debating almost entirely in tone rather than content.
With controversy over Libya brewing and the polls showing the race virtually tied just two weeks before Nov. 6, the foreign policy debate promises to be fiery.
Both President Obama and GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney found ways to use the second presidential debate against his rival. Obama mocked Romney for his "binders" comment. Romney cited questions asked by undecided voters at the debate, and Obama's answers, as an indictment of the president.
Mitt Romney said when he became governor he presented his staff with "binders full of women," who could fill cabinet positions. The statement has become fodder for the web.
Other takeaways from Tuesday's debate: President Obama gets tough while his GOP rival, Mitt Romney, gives no ground; voters are unhappy; candidates can't let go of the past; and the debate on foreign policy is truly teed up.
There were lively exchanges as the two men faced off on Long Island. Obama flashed some anger. Romney aggressively pushed back.
After a big victory for Romney during the first round, the spotlight is on the president.
Neither Vice President Biden nor GOP Rep. Paul Ryan gave any quarter Thursday night. The two men were pointed and at some points personal in discussing their differences across a broad range of domestic and foreign policy issues.