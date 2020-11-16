-
With more than 23,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas’ prisons, incarcerated Texans are testing positive at a rate 40% higher than the national…
-
From Texas Standard:Soon, Texas will close two adult state prisons. Eight other prisons have closed over the last several years, due to declining prison…
-
Gary Ryan was less than three months away from getting out of prison — and his family was doing everything right.His brother-in-law lined up a job for him…
-
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has put a hefty $1 billion price tag on the proposed installation of air conditioning in all of its uncooled…
-
From Texas Standard:For Texas inmates who've been denied dentures by the state, a reprieve may now come thanks to 3D printing. This comes after an…
-
From Texas Standard:Over the span of 14 years, 22 prisoners died from extreme heat in state prisons across Texas. That number reflects only what state…
-
Texas phased out the use of solitary confinement as punishment for prisoners this month, but it still plans to keep thousands alone in cells.Texas…
-
From Texas Standard:Walking outside lately, you've probably noticed Texas' triple-digit temperatures. For those living or working in some of the state's…
-
From Texas Standard:A type of synthetic marijuana that is undetectable on standard drug tests is quickly becoming the most popular form of contraband in…
-
From Texas Standard:The federal government announced that it's phasing out its use of privately run prisons and now, the Texas Department of Criminal…