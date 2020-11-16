-
Rick Santorum’s withdrawal today from the 2012 presidential contest makes Texas Republicans, once again, all but irrelevant in their party’s nomination…
-
Sources say that former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum is abandoning his bid for the Republican Presidential nomination. The New York Times cites two…
-
Every election cycle sees political candidates continue on with their cause long after the media and party officials have concluded that they have no chance of winning the nomination. But is it that they can't see the writing on the wall? Don't believe it? Or just don't care?
-
The latest Federal Election Commission reports shed new light on the political largesse of two Texas businessmen. One has contributed to three active GOP presidential candidates, including a new $1 million check to the superPAC backing Rick Santorum. The other just gave $3 million more to Mitt Romney's superPAC.
-
GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum won the Mississippi and Alabama primaries on Tuesday night. Ed Kilgore of The New Republic argues that only Santorum and Romney now matter as candidates despite their apparent flaws.
-
Mississippi and Alabama are holding primaries today. Alec MacGillis of The New Republic argues that the GOP Presidential candidates may be conservative but they are disconnected from Southern voters.
-
In a race where the first candidate to reach 1,144 delegates wins the GOP nomination, Mitt Romney starts the day with the wind at his back. With 437 delegates up for grabs in 10 states, Super Tuesday voting could reshape the race.
-
On March 6, voters for the GOP presidential primaries go to the polls for "Super Tuesday," where the largest number of electoral votes will be appropriated on one day. The New Republicstaff breakdown the lay of the land for the candidates, including the most coveted state: Ohio
-
Michigan's demographics and recent polling suggest there is a real possibility that Rick Santorum and Mitt Romney will each get 15 of the state's 30 delegates.
-
Hardeman County Wins "Hog Out Challenge"Hardeman County was named the winner of the 2011 statewide Hog Out Challenge, a state initiative that asked…