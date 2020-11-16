-
From Texas Standard:The line between sport and art has always been blurred when it comes to bullfighting. It's called the “ballet of death,” and matadors,…
-
Costumes Once Headed For Trash Are Now Part Of Huge Tejano Music Collection Just Added To The WittliFrom Texas Standard:Ramón Hernández says Tejano music – which he describes as Texans performing Mexican music – has always been a part of his life. He…
-
From Texas Standard.Most people know his acting and comedy, especially his movies and recordings with counterculture collaborator Tommy Chong. But there’s…
-
Fans of the Texan pop star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez got a treat this week. Twenty years after her shooting death, and after years of requests from fans,…
-
From Texas Standard:Texas has inspired a lot of great music.To pay tribute, the Texas Standard talked to KUTX’s Laurie Gallardo last week and had her…