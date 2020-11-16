-
An Austin school board discussion about equity between the district’s campuses grew tense this week when the conversation between two school board members…
The Texas Civil Rights Project wants the Austin Independent School District to conduct a self-assessment of equity among campuses. If not, the group says…
The Texas Civil Rights Project says law enforcement officers may be violating the U.S. Constitution when they execute warrants without knocking. The…
A nonprofit legal foundation says the Austin Independent School District isn’t addressing education inequalities between high and low-income students. The…
The Texas Civil Rights Project is calling on local authorities to investigate a string of suspicious housing deals that could cause seniors to lose their…