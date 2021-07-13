Texas Democrats' walkout

-
The move comes after Texas House Democrats on Monday flew to Washington D.C., breaking quorum and halting two bills that would add new voting restrictions int he state.
-
Deploy Law Enforcement? Call Another Special Session? Texas GOP Mulls Options For Elections Bill After Democrats Leave The StateA number of House Republicans indicated that they would support what’s known as a call of the House, a procedural move that would allow law enforcement to track down lawmakers who have already fled the chamber.