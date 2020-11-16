-
The secretary of state issued an angry salvo on Saturday against Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of All Things Considered. NPR stands by her reporting.
The Government Accountability Office opined on Thursday that the Trump administration's actions in the Ukraine affair went beyond the bounds of a law called the Impoundment Control Act.
President Trump is expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of a formal…
The July call is at the center of a controversy over whether Trump pressured another country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. The White House has released a memo of the conversation.
The White House released a record of his July call with the Ukrainian president. But it's not quelling Congress' move toward impeachment as the president had hoped.
The president's remarks came the same day Ukraine said Russian troops entered its territory. The conflict has resulted in the worst tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War.
Both pro-Russian rebels and the Ukrainian government forces are denying any responsibility for downing the Malaysia Airlines jetliner carrying 295…
U.S. troops began joint military exercises in Poland this week, in response to Russia's continued incursion into Ukraine. The Pentagon says troops will…
"We have absolutely no intention of — or interest in — crossing Ukraine's borders," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a Russian TV station Saturday.
As the new government in Kiev was initialing a pact with the European Union on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin was signing legislation to complete the annexation of Crimea.