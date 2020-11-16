-
Two of three brothers convicted in Austin of a federal money-laundering conspiracy have been sentenced.Hussein Ali "Mike" Yassine was sentenced to more…
In the wake of an ongoing drug and money laundering scandal, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has canceled the liquor licenses of nine downtown…
Two brothers – Hussein Yassine and Hadi Yassine – have been found guilty on federal money laundering charges, according to the Austin…
Jury selection begins today in the trial of three former downtown Austin nightclub operators.The Yassine brothers – Hussein, Hadi and Mohammed Yassine –…