Research Shows Texas Having A Link To Antarctica

Scientists have long thought that Earth's continents once formed a "supercontinent" called Pangaea. Now they've found evidence that parts of North America and East Antarctica were joined in a supercontinent called Rodinia 1.1 billion years ago — even earlier than Pangaea.

"I can go to the Franklin Mountains in West Texas and stand next to what was once part of Coats Land in Antarctica," said geochemist Staci Loewy, who led the work. "That's so amazing."

That certainly would be amazing to anyone living in West Texas, where temperatures have been hitting the 100-degree mark for weeks.

The researchers found that the composition of magnetic isotopes in rocks taken from Antarctica's Coats Land were "indistinguishable from rocks of the Keweenawan province" in Michigan. The U.S. rocks come from a rift that runs from the Great Lakes to Texas.

The two rock samples are reportedly the exact same age and have identical chemical properties.

"Together with paleomagnetic data, this suggests that the Coats Land block was a piece of Laurentia near west Texas 1.1 billion years ago," according to a press release about the research results.

Loewy works out of California State University, Bakersfield. The study's results are being published in the September issue of Geology.

