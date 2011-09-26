Creator Of Doritos To Be Buried With His Chips

Word is just reaching the rest of the nation that Arch West, the man credited with creating Doritos, died last week in Texas. He was 97, the Dallas Morning News says.

At a graveside service next Saturday, the newspaper adds, "his family plans to sprinkle Doritos." A daughter says they will be "tossing Doritos chips in before they put the dirt over the urn."

Since being introduced in the mid-1960s, the Doritos line has expanded to — as of this moment — 23 flavors in the U.S. Look overseas, of course, and you can find many more varities.

Fans around the nation may wish to lift a chip in West's honor next weekend.

