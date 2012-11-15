4 Dead, 17 Hurt As Train Hits Veterans Parade Trailer In Texas

At least four people are dead and several others injured after a train crashed into a trailer carrying veterans during a parade in West Texas.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram spoke to Midland Chief of Police Price Robinson. Here's what the paper says

"A float carrying veterans and their wives in the ninth annual Show of Support parade was struck by a eastbound train at the corner of Garfield Road and Industrial Avenue just before 5 p.m., Robinson said."

The parade was supposed to end with wounded service members being treated to an all-expenses-paid deer-hunting trip. Those events have been canceled.

Update at 8 p.m. ET More Details

The Associated Press says 17 people are injured.

It's quoting Ryan Stout, a spokesman for the City of Midland, as saying the crash occurred at a Union Pacific railroad crossing around 4:30 p.m. local time. He said 10 of those injured are in critical condition. KDFW-TV says the wounded were taken to hospitals in Midland and nearby Odessa, Texas.

Here's more from the AP:

"Union Pacific spokesman Tom Lange says the eastbound train was sounding its horn before it hit the float Thursday as it approached a railroad crossing in Midland. He says the crossing gate and lights were working at the time.

Lange didn't know if the train crew saw the float approaching."

