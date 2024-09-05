Newly discovered interviews paint picture of legendary El Paso DJ Steve Crosno

El Paso is known by many as a vibrant music city and a place that brings together people from diverse backgrounds.

Steve Crosno, a DJ and trailblazer who bridged cultural divides and shaped the musical landscape for generations, helped make it that way.

From his early days on the radio to his groundbreaking TV dance show, Crosno’s influence resonated far beyond the airwaves. And it continues to, even decades after his death, with the recent rediscovery of never-before-aired interviews and archival footage from his decades long career.

Crosno, a white disc jockey from Arkansas, made history by becoming the first El Paso DJ to play Spanish-language music on an English-language station.

Miguel “Mike” Guerrero, a longtime radio host of El Paso’s 92.3 The Fox, remembers Crosno’s approach to the medium as “revolutionary.”

“He broke away from standard playlists and introduced his audience to a diverse range of music, including R&B, blues, and Latin sounds,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said Crosno hit the El Paso airwaves in the 1960s after leaving Las Cruces up the road in New Mexico to join KELP, a top AM radio station at the time.

“He quickly became a prominent figure, known for his unique style and connection with the community,” Guerrero said.

Croso quickly endeared himself to listeners. In one of the newly-unearthed clips of Crosno, the DJ says part of his approach was just giving his listeners what they wanted.

“I cashed in on the lowriders,” Crosno said. “No, it just happens that a lot of the songs that are being requested by a large percentage, or a big chunk of the audience, are those songs which are also lowrider songs.”

That approach also inspired the name of Crosno’s show, “Cruisin’ with Crosno.”

“It’s kind of that image of laying back on a Sunday afternoon, and you’re out there outside with a family with a barbecue and having laughs, and it’s warm and pleasant, and you want the right songs playing in the background,” Crosno continued in the clip.

The newly unearthed clips come from interviews conducted with Crosno in 2000 and 2001 by Chris Cordova, who was working on a documentary at the time.

The El Paso native had just finished wrapping up an internship with famed Texas director Richard Linklater when he started thinking up people he would like to interview. Crosno was among his top picks, and Cordova says the DJ agreed to talk with him.

“He would call me ‘Big Time’ because he knew I was not a big-time filmmaker,” Cordova said. “But he would be all, ‘Hey, Big Time. Oh, you’re back, Big Time.’”

Texas Extra: The Standard's Wells Dunbar chats with Chris Cordova about Steve Crosno's legacy

That sense of humor and outsized personality was something Crosno’s longtime friend Manny Rivera remembers well.

“He was an incredibly eccentric person,” Rivera said. “Seriously eccentric.”

Crosno also had the appearance to match. The DJ was often known to wear extravagant wigs, which he said stemmed from a 1959 hiking accident in which he lost his hair during recovery.

“So at the time, I had to wear wigs, and I decided I might as well have fun with them since I had to,” Crosno said in another clip.

Crosno’s wild style, and his commitment to bringing together diverse groups, became even more apparent when he turned to TV.

In 1962, he launched “The Crosno Hop,” a weekly dance show on El Paso TV station KELP.

Two decades later, after stints at several El Paso radio stations, he returned to television as the host of “Studio 14,” a weekly dance show similar to American Bandstand or Soul Train.

Rivera says the show encouraged young people to embrace their cultural heritage.

“Steve’s show was a place where everyone felt welcome,” Rivera said. “He had a way of making you feel special and proud of who you were. It was more than just a dance show; it was a celebration of our culture and identity.”

Sanchez says that was Crosno’s real gift – his impact on those around him.

“It was amazing. Steve made everyone feel included, whether you were dancing or just watching,” Rivera said. “He even had special speakers installed so deaf kids could feel the beat and dance along. It was a beautiful experience.”

DJ Mike Guerrero says Crosno went above and beyond – hosting events and interacting with fans – and creating bonds that went beyond just playing music.

“Steve really immersed himself in the community,” Guerrero said. “While many DJs would just do their shift and leave, Steve was out there meeting people, talking to them on the phone, and attending events. He made a point to connect with the Hispanic community, especially in areas like Segundo Barrio and the Lower Valley.”

Crosno died in 2006, but his passion for music and community left an indelible mark on El Paso.

And thanks to the rediscovered archival footage, audiences now have a bit more of an idea of what Crosno himself has to say about his legacy.

