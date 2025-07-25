This botánica is a staple of East Austin, but it was once the neighborhood grocery store

In 2024, The Green & White Grocery became a City of Austin historical landmark as part of the East Barrio Historic Landmarks Project. The project is meant to preserve the Mexican-American history of East Austin.

The neighborhood grocery-turned-botánica, or Mexican spiritual goods shop, has served the community for three generations of Austinites.

Courtesy of John Cazares Jr.

John Cazares Jr. took over from his father, John Sr., in 1996. His grandfather, Norverto Lopez, started the store in the 1930s.

“My dad had started working for him when he was 16. He was working here up until my grandfather died. So my dad actually became the owner here in ’71,” Cazares said.

John Jr. grew up in the store and was given chores like stocking the shelves, sweeping and, back then, prepping the returnable soda bottles to be sent back.

He never thought he would become the owner one day, but the memories of his family in Austin made him stay.

“I mean, where else would you want to be at? You know, with friends and family and everybody knew everybody around here, so I knew the neighborhood… It just felt good over here,” he said.

The inventory might have changed from the original grocery store – now selling candles, oils and herbs – but mostly everything has stayed the same. The store still uses an adding machine, which calculates a customer’s total. It’s the way his grandfather and his father rang up customers.

“I mean, this machine right here probably goes back to the ’50s. But the kids will come in here and they’ll look at it and they’ll go, ‘How do you do that?,’” Cazares said.

Courtesy of John Cazares Jr. Some of the products and murals seen throughout the story.

The store’s history is something John has always wanted to preserve and that’s reflected in a lot of the fixtures inside the store. His grandfather built a lot of the counters and he still uses the showcases from the original grocery store.

“Like that showcase right there, that used to hold nothing but the candy that we sold here,” he said.

The Green & White Grocery is widely known as “The Botánica” throughout Austin. It has been a local safe haven throughout history for the Mexican-American community and it continues to support the neighborhood.

But to John, it’s the other way around. It’s the community that has kept him going.

“Just growing up here, or growing up in Austin, this place has my best memories. And not just for me, but my family and my closest friends still know this place,” he said. “People that I’ve known for most of my life or that I grew up with, went to school with… They were all a part of this in one way or another.”

